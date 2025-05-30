Young Feminist Movement In Malawi Elects First Executive Committee, Paving The Way For Change

On May 10, 2025, the Young Feminist Movement in Malawi took a significant step toward strengthening its leadership and collective vision by electing its inaugural Executive Committee. The elections took place in the capital, Lilongwe, and involved 32 participants, including representatives from 25 civil society organizations, media representatives, UN Women officials, and the Ambassador of Ireland, with Letty Chiwara, the UN Women Malawi Representative, presiding as the Guest of Honour.

This movement, which originated from a roundtable discussion in December 2024, aims to unify the voices of young feminists throughout the country and elevate their efforts towards achieving gender equality. The establishment of the Executive Committee represents a pivotal moment in fostering structured, inclusive, and accountable leadership for this emerging movement.

The gathering underscored the resolve of young feminists to drive change. In her keynote address, Letty Chiwara praised the movement's advancements, stating,“What we are witnessing today is not merely a meeting; it is a powerful testament to the strength, energy, and vision of young feminists in Malawi... Your leadership is crucial in shaping a future where women and girls are central to development.” She stated.

The elections were carried out with transparency, focusing on governance, structure, and the movement's immediate goals. In addition to defining the roles and composition of the Executive Committee, a clear roadmap for the movement's future was created, enhancing collaboration among its members. The newly elected Executive Committee has committed to being an active force in combating gender-based violence, discrimination, and the systemic challenges faced by women and girls in Malawi. Their mandate includes positioning the movement as a prominent advocate for gender justice and ensuring that young feminists are included in decision-making processes.

In moving forward, the committee has resolved to create a detailed action plan in partnership with collaborators, thereby ensuring sustained momentum and tangible impact. Bridget Oscar Phiri, a representative of young women, highlighted the necessity of a united approach: 'This is merely the beginning. We must collaborate-activists, organizations, and allies-to transform our feminist aspirations into reality,' Phiri said.

With a democratically elected leadership now in place, the Young Feminist Movement is poised to initiate strategic efforts, including advocacy campaigns, capacity-building initiatives, and collaborations with both national and international partners. The movement's focus on intersectionality and inclusivity guarantees that a variety of voices-especially those from underrepresented communities-are acknowledged and included. As the young feminists of Malawi advance, their message is unequivocal: the pursuit of gender equality is not an individual endeavour but a collective movement, and they are ready to take the lead.

