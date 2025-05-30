Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Importers' Tariff Frontloading Rush Boosts Canada's 2.2% GDP Growth


2025-05-30 03:15:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Statistics Canada reports Canada's economy grew 2.2% annualized in Q1 2025, exceeding analysts' 1.4% prediction. The 0.5% quarterly rise reflects strong exports. U.S. importers, stockpiling goods before tariffs, fueled this growth.

Q4 2024 growth, revised to 2.1% annualized and 0.5% quarterly, shows slight improvement. Oil , gas, and mining sectors surged, driven by U.S. demand. However, household spending dropped to 0.3% from 1.2%, slowed by high interest rates.

U.S. firms accelerated imports before 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, effective March 2025. This temporary spike supported Canadian jobs and businesses. Yet, weak consumer spending and business investment signal ongoing domestic struggles.



Canada's economy leans heavily on U.S. trade, with exports driving two-thirds of GDP. The 2.2% growth highlights trade vulnerability. Experts predict 1.0% growth for 2025, citing tariff risks.

This growth shapes business and policy decisions. It influences Bank of Canada 's interest rate plans, impacting loans and mortgages. U.S.-driven export surges reveal Canada's trade dependence, urging diversified strategies.

MENAFN30052025007421016031ID1109617395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search