403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Wheat Exports Hit Hard By Surging Cancellations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports wheat export cancellations outstripped sales by 128,800 metric tons for the 2024/25 season.
This deficit, noted for the week ending May 22, 2025, pressures U.S. exporters. Venezuela bought 50,800 tons, and Nigeria purchased 40,000 tons. Undisclosed buyers canceled 103,400 tons, while the Philippines dropped 65,000 tons.
South Korea canceled 61,500 tons, despite importing elsewhere. Exporters shipped 501,000 tons, a 14% increase from the prior week. South Korea received 134,000 tons, and Indonesia took 68,000 tons.
Venezuela imported 57,800 tons, and Nigeria received 40,000 tons. For 2025/26, exporters secured 711,400 tons in sales. Mexico ordered 140,000 tons, and South Korea committed to 115,000 tons.
Total sales across seasons reached 582,600 tons, meeting market expectations. Cancellations reflect fierce competition from Russia and Australia, offering cheaper wheat.
Buyers chase lower prices, cutting U.S. farmers' profits. This trend threatens rural economies tied to the $7 billion wheat export market. Wheat exports shape global food prices and local livelihoods.
Buyers cancel when rivals provide better terms or cheaper shipping. U.S. wheat , often pricier, struggles to attract cost-sensitive importers. Exporters face pressure to renegotiate contracts or risk losing key markets. Farmers in Kansas and North Dakota suffer most.
Lower exports reduce farm incomes, hurting rural businesses like equipment suppliers. Global wheat prices may climb, raising bread and pasta costs.
Trade barriers, such as tariffs, further complicate sales to key markets like the Philippines. U.S. exporters must adopt competitive pricing to counter rivals. Strong 2025/26 sales, especially to Mexico, signal potential recovery.
However, persistent cancellations highlight shifting trade preferences, favoring cost over reliability. Exporters need strategic adjustments to maintain market share and stabilize farm incomes.
This deficit, noted for the week ending May 22, 2025, pressures U.S. exporters. Venezuela bought 50,800 tons, and Nigeria purchased 40,000 tons. Undisclosed buyers canceled 103,400 tons, while the Philippines dropped 65,000 tons.
South Korea canceled 61,500 tons, despite importing elsewhere. Exporters shipped 501,000 tons, a 14% increase from the prior week. South Korea received 134,000 tons, and Indonesia took 68,000 tons.
Venezuela imported 57,800 tons, and Nigeria received 40,000 tons. For 2025/26, exporters secured 711,400 tons in sales. Mexico ordered 140,000 tons, and South Korea committed to 115,000 tons.
Total sales across seasons reached 582,600 tons, meeting market expectations. Cancellations reflect fierce competition from Russia and Australia, offering cheaper wheat.
Buyers chase lower prices, cutting U.S. farmers' profits. This trend threatens rural economies tied to the $7 billion wheat export market. Wheat exports shape global food prices and local livelihoods.
Buyers cancel when rivals provide better terms or cheaper shipping. U.S. wheat , often pricier, struggles to attract cost-sensitive importers. Exporters face pressure to renegotiate contracts or risk losing key markets. Farmers in Kansas and North Dakota suffer most.
Lower exports reduce farm incomes, hurting rural businesses like equipment suppliers. Global wheat prices may climb, raising bread and pasta costs.
Trade barriers, such as tariffs, further complicate sales to key markets like the Philippines. U.S. exporters must adopt competitive pricing to counter rivals. Strong 2025/26 sales, especially to Mexico, signal potential recovery.
However, persistent cancellations highlight shifting trade preferences, favoring cost over reliability. Exporters need strategic adjustments to maintain market share and stabilize farm incomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment