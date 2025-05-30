403
India's Economy Grows 7.4% In Early 2025, Leading Major Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India's economy expands 7.4% in Q4 FY25 (January–March 2025), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation announces. This surpasses economists' 6.7% prediction. In contrast, the U.S. economy contracts 0.3%, and China grapples with trade disruptions.
Capital investments soar 9.4%, as government and businesses fund roads and factories. Consumer spending rises 6.0%, driven by rural purchases. Strong monsoons boost agriculture, ensuring stable food supplies and rural incomes.
The Reserve Bank of India lowers the repo rate to 6% in April. Inflation falls to 3.16%, reducing cost pressures. These policies encourage borrowing and sustain economic activity for businesses.
India's growth stands out globally, with the U.S. facing tariff-induced import surges. China's export-driven model weakens under trade tensions. India 's domestic strength attracts investors seeking stable markets.
The RBI plans its June 2025 meeting to review rates. Low inflation allows growth-focused policies. Yet, U.S. tariffs, taxing Indian goods at 26%, threaten export revenues.
Businesses gain from affordable loans and robust demand. Infrastructure projects generate jobs, while rural spending supports local trade. India's focus on self-reliance bolsters its mercantile standing.
This growth highlights India's resilience amid global challenges. Domestic investments and prudent policies drive opportunities for trade and economic stability. Investors and businesses find India's market increasingly appealing.
