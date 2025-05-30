403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil: The Eternal Farm, Trapped By Its Own Bounty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil has long been a global supplier of crops and commodities, its vast lands producing goods that sustain trade and feed nations. In 2025, this pattern continues.
The country remains primarily an agricultural and mining economy, with a modest industrial sector, shaped by its fertile soil and mineral wealth. Despite occasional goals to become a high-tech leader like South Korea, Brazil's economy relies heavily on farming and extraction.
This trend reflects a missed opportunity for broader development, highlighting a nation not fully utilizing its potential. Brazil's trajectory shows a country defined by its natural resources, and its people could benefit from exploring new paths.
The data is clear. In the first quarter of 2025, Brazil's GDP grew by 1.4%, largely driven by agribusiness, which increased 12.2% from the previous quarter, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
This sector, including crops, livestock, and related activities, contributed 23.2% to GDP in 2024-about R$2.7 trillion (US$480 billion)-per a study by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea).
Brazil leads globally in soybeans, coffee, and sugar, with the 2024/2025 grain harvest projected at 322.53 million tons, up 8.2% from the prior season.
Mining, including iron ore and gold, also supports trade, with agribusiness and mining yielding a US$145.1 billion trade surplus in 2024. In contrast, industry struggles.
Manufacturing declined by 0.1% in Q1 2025, its GDP share now around 10%, down from over 30% in the 1980s. Factories operate 15.1% below their 2008 peak, hindered by high costs, aging infrastructure, and global competition.
Brazil's Industrial Dilemma
The Nova Indústria Brasil program, launched in 2023 with R$300 billion in planned loans, has shown limited impact. A 2025 National Confederation of Industry (CNI) study placed Brazil last in industrial competitiveness among 17 countries.
Global trade shifts, such as U.S. tariffs in 2025, risk increasing competition from low-cost imports, further challenging local industry. Why does Brazil remain focused on agriculture and mining, unlike South Korea's high-tech success?
In the 1960s, Brazil and South Korea had similar GDP per capita, but South Korea's strategic policies in education and industry led to dramatic growth, while Brazil's lack of consistent policies kept it tied to commodities.
South Korea, with few natural resources, invested in education, innovation, and strategic industrial policies, evolving from a struggling economy in the 1950s to a leader in electronics by the 1990s.
Brazil, rich in land and minerals, has prioritized these assets, giving less attention to building a knowledge-based economy. Only 18% of Brazilian adults have higher education, compared to 70% in South Korea (OECD data).
Research and development spending is 1.2% of GDP, far below South Korea's 4.9%. While Embrapa advanced agricultural productivity, no similar effort supports industry or technology.
This focus on commodities has risks. Global crop prices fluctuate, and adverse weather or market changes could harm the economy. A declining industrial sector reduces stable urban jobs and innovation, leaving cities with more temporary work.
Brazil's trade surplus depends heavily on agribusiness and mining; without them, the balance would be negative. Opportunities in renewable energy, where Brazil's resources could excel, remain underdeveloped, as short-term policy issues take precedence.
This situation is a concern because Brazil has the foundation for more. Its 213 million people, dynamic culture, and natural wealth offer potential for broader growth.
Yet, leadership often focuses on immediate challenges, leaving long-term strategies underdeveloped. As a result, Brazil remains a supplier of raw materials, importing the technology others produce.
Brazilians could take pride in their agricultural achievements but also consider what more could be achieved. A nation with Brazil's resources could develop industries in renewable energy, biotechnology, or advanced manufacturing, not just crops.
Instead, it continues to farm and mine, as it has for centuries, while others advance technologically. This isn't inevitable; it's a matter of priorities.
Brazil could invest in education, simplify its economic framework, and support industries that look to the future, not just the present. Until then, it remains a resource-driven economy-prosperous in parts, but not reaching its full potential.
The country remains primarily an agricultural and mining economy, with a modest industrial sector, shaped by its fertile soil and mineral wealth. Despite occasional goals to become a high-tech leader like South Korea, Brazil's economy relies heavily on farming and extraction.
This trend reflects a missed opportunity for broader development, highlighting a nation not fully utilizing its potential. Brazil's trajectory shows a country defined by its natural resources, and its people could benefit from exploring new paths.
The data is clear. In the first quarter of 2025, Brazil's GDP grew by 1.4%, largely driven by agribusiness, which increased 12.2% from the previous quarter, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
This sector, including crops, livestock, and related activities, contributed 23.2% to GDP in 2024-about R$2.7 trillion (US$480 billion)-per a study by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea).
Brazil leads globally in soybeans, coffee, and sugar, with the 2024/2025 grain harvest projected at 322.53 million tons, up 8.2% from the prior season.
Mining, including iron ore and gold, also supports trade, with agribusiness and mining yielding a US$145.1 billion trade surplus in 2024. In contrast, industry struggles.
Manufacturing declined by 0.1% in Q1 2025, its GDP share now around 10%, down from over 30% in the 1980s. Factories operate 15.1% below their 2008 peak, hindered by high costs, aging infrastructure, and global competition.
Brazil's Industrial Dilemma
The Nova Indústria Brasil program, launched in 2023 with R$300 billion in planned loans, has shown limited impact. A 2025 National Confederation of Industry (CNI) study placed Brazil last in industrial competitiveness among 17 countries.
Global trade shifts, such as U.S. tariffs in 2025, risk increasing competition from low-cost imports, further challenging local industry. Why does Brazil remain focused on agriculture and mining, unlike South Korea's high-tech success?
In the 1960s, Brazil and South Korea had similar GDP per capita, but South Korea's strategic policies in education and industry led to dramatic growth, while Brazil's lack of consistent policies kept it tied to commodities.
South Korea, with few natural resources, invested in education, innovation, and strategic industrial policies, evolving from a struggling economy in the 1950s to a leader in electronics by the 1990s.
Brazil, rich in land and minerals, has prioritized these assets, giving less attention to building a knowledge-based economy. Only 18% of Brazilian adults have higher education, compared to 70% in South Korea (OECD data).
Research and development spending is 1.2% of GDP, far below South Korea's 4.9%. While Embrapa advanced agricultural productivity, no similar effort supports industry or technology.
This focus on commodities has risks. Global crop prices fluctuate, and adverse weather or market changes could harm the economy. A declining industrial sector reduces stable urban jobs and innovation, leaving cities with more temporary work.
Brazil's trade surplus depends heavily on agribusiness and mining; without them, the balance would be negative. Opportunities in renewable energy, where Brazil's resources could excel, remain underdeveloped, as short-term policy issues take precedence.
This situation is a concern because Brazil has the foundation for more. Its 213 million people, dynamic culture, and natural wealth offer potential for broader growth.
Yet, leadership often focuses on immediate challenges, leaving long-term strategies underdeveloped. As a result, Brazil remains a supplier of raw materials, importing the technology others produce.
Brazilians could take pride in their agricultural achievements but also consider what more could be achieved. A nation with Brazil's resources could develop industries in renewable energy, biotechnology, or advanced manufacturing, not just crops.
Instead, it continues to farm and mine, as it has for centuries, while others advance technologically. This isn't inevitable; it's a matter of priorities.
Brazil could invest in education, simplify its economic framework, and support industries that look to the future, not just the present. Until then, it remains a resource-driven economy-prosperous in parts, but not reaching its full potential.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment