403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Unemployment Drops To Historic Lows In April 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's labor market shows remarkable progress, reports the Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística (DANE ). In April 2025, unemployment drops to 8.8%, the lowest for any April since 2001.
This figure reflects 2.27 million unemployed, nearly 500,000 fewer than in 2024.
Employment rises to 23.5 million, up 3.1% from 22.8 million last year. Businesses benefit from 700,000 new workers fueling economic activity.
Commerce and vehicle repair lead with 17.5% of jobs, followed by agriculture at 13.5%. Public administration, education, and healthcare contribute 13.1%, while manufacturing adds 10.9%.
However, challenges persist. Informal employment, at 55%, affects 12.9 million workers. These jobs lack contracts, benefits, or stability, posing risks for businesses. Men hold 13.8 million jobs, growing 4% annually, while women's employment, at 9.7 million, grows only 1.8%.
Age groups show distinct trends. Workers aged 25–54 dominate with 16.4 million employed. Older workers (55+) hold 4.3 million jobs, and youth (15–24) account for 2.8 million.
Youth face higher unemployment risks, limiting business access to young talent.
Regionally, Bogotá and Medellín drive job growth, but smaller cities like Quibdó lag with 30.9% unemployment.
Agriculture-heavy rural areas struggle with informality. These disparities challenge businesses seeking stable labor markets . The 8.8% unemployment rate marks a 1.9-point drop from 2024's 10.6%.
This progress follows years of recovery from the 2020–2021 pandemic, when unemployment hit 15.1%. Businesses now see more consumer spending and labor availability. Yet, high informality and gender gaps demand attention.
For companies, the growing workforce offers opportunities to expand production and sales. However, informal workers' lack of benefits creates economic vulnerabilities. Addressing these issues ensures sustainable growth for Colombia's businesses and workers.
This figure reflects 2.27 million unemployed, nearly 500,000 fewer than in 2024.
Employment rises to 23.5 million, up 3.1% from 22.8 million last year. Businesses benefit from 700,000 new workers fueling economic activity.
Commerce and vehicle repair lead with 17.5% of jobs, followed by agriculture at 13.5%. Public administration, education, and healthcare contribute 13.1%, while manufacturing adds 10.9%.
However, challenges persist. Informal employment, at 55%, affects 12.9 million workers. These jobs lack contracts, benefits, or stability, posing risks for businesses. Men hold 13.8 million jobs, growing 4% annually, while women's employment, at 9.7 million, grows only 1.8%.
Age groups show distinct trends. Workers aged 25–54 dominate with 16.4 million employed. Older workers (55+) hold 4.3 million jobs, and youth (15–24) account for 2.8 million.
Youth face higher unemployment risks, limiting business access to young talent.
Regionally, Bogotá and Medellín drive job growth, but smaller cities like Quibdó lag with 30.9% unemployment.
Agriculture-heavy rural areas struggle with informality. These disparities challenge businesses seeking stable labor markets . The 8.8% unemployment rate marks a 1.9-point drop from 2024's 10.6%.
This progress follows years of recovery from the 2020–2021 pandemic, when unemployment hit 15.1%. Businesses now see more consumer spending and labor availability. Yet, high informality and gender gaps demand attention.
For companies, the growing workforce offers opportunities to expand production and sales. However, informal workers' lack of benefits creates economic vulnerabilities. Addressing these issues ensures sustainable growth for Colombia's businesses and workers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment