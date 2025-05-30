5 WWE Stars Triple H Didn't Fully Believe In - But Should Have

Despite their rising popularity and fan support, these five WWE superstars haven't been booked to their full potential under Triple H's regime.

Drew McIntyre's WWE run has cooled down significantly. His last televised appearance came on May 24 during Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost a Steel Cage match to Damian Priest. That followed his WrestleMania XL defeat for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Since that loss, McIntyre hasn't been placed in any title contention, a stark contrast to his previous main-event stature. For someone with his credibility and fan following, not featuring him in the title picture post-WrestleMania feels like a major oversight.

Finn Bálor joined Judgment Day in 2022 by betraying Edge, but despite the heel turn and eventual Grand Slam Champion status, his singles potential has taken a backseat. A two-time NXT Champion, Bálor is still yet to win the recent WWE Championship.

Leaving Judgment Day and returning to a babyface role might be the spark he needs to climb the ladder again. The talent is there but WWE just hasn't shown full confidence in letting him shine solo.

LA Knight has all the tools - charisma, fan connection, and in-ring presence. But after his feud with The Bloodline, his momentum slowed dramatically. Even though fans erupt every time Knight steps out, WWE has yet to capitalize on his popularity.

Now that he's qualified for the Money in the Bank match, this could be the perfect reset. Triple H needs to use this chance to solidify him as a top-tier player - maybe even the next Mr. MITB.

After an brilliant start, including being hand-picked by Vince McMahon, Austin Theory's career has hit a wall. Teaming with Grayson Waller in A-Town Down Under hasn't rejuvenated his character. In fact, it may have diluted it.

The biggest low point came on RAW when Jey Uso squashed him in under 30 seconds. A return to singles competition with a stronger, more serious persona could help restore what once looked like a can't-miss star.

Carmelo Hayes had momentum coming off a solid NXT run, but his current tag team with The Miz on SmackDown - dubbed“Melo Don't Miz” - hasn't allowed him to stand out. The potential is clear, but Hayes needs to break out as a singles' competitor.

His upcoming Triple Threat Qualifier against Jacob Fatu and Andrade for Money in the Bank could be a turning point. A move to RAW might also serve him better creatively, away from the shadow of an established veteran like The Miz.