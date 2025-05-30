403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5 WWE Stars Triple H Didn't Fully Believe In - But Should Have
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Despite their rising popularity and fan support, these five WWE superstars haven't been booked to their full potential under Triple H's regime.</p><img><p>Drew McIntyre's WWE run has cooled down significantly. His last televised appearance came on May 24 during Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost a Steel Cage match to Damian Priest. That followed his WrestleMania XL defeat for the World Heavyweight Championship.</p><p>Since that loss, McIntyre hasn't been placed in any title contention, a stark contrast to his previous main-event stature. For someone with his credibility and fan following, not featuring him in the title picture post-WrestleMania feels like a major oversight.</p><img><p>Finn Bálor joined Judgment Day in 2022 by betraying Edge, but despite the heel turn and eventual Grand Slam Champion status, his singles potential has taken a backseat. A two-time NXT Champion, Bálor is still yet to win the recent WWE Championship.</p><p>Leaving Judgment Day and returning to a babyface role might be the spark he needs to climb the ladder again. The talent is there but WWE just hasn't shown full confidence in letting him shine solo.</p><img><p>LA Knight has all the tools - charisma, fan connection, and in-ring presence. But after his feud with The Bloodline, his momentum slowed dramatically. Even though fans erupt every time Knight steps out, WWE has yet to capitalize on his popularity.</p><p>Now that he's qualified for the Money in the Bank match, this could be the perfect reset. Triple H needs to use this chance to solidify him as a top-tier player - maybe even the next Mr. MITB.</p><img><p>After an brilliant start, including being hand-picked by Vince McMahon, Austin Theory's career has hit a wall. Teaming with Grayson Waller in A-Town Down Under hasn't rejuvenated his character. In fact, it may have diluted it.</p><p>The biggest low point came on RAW when Jey Uso squashed him in under 30 seconds. A return to singles competition with a stronger, more serious persona could help restore what once looked like a can't-miss star.</p><img><p>Carmelo Hayes had momentum coming off a solid NXT run, but his current tag team with The Miz on SmackDown - dubbed“Melo Don't Miz” - hasn't allowed him to stand out. The potential is clear, but Hayes needs to break out as a singles' competitor.</p><p>His upcoming Triple Threat Qualifier against Jacob Fatu and Andrade for Money in the Bank could be a turning point. A move to RAW might also serve him better creatively, away from the shadow of an established veteran like The Miz.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment