Europe's Top 5 Chance Creators In 202425: Raphinha, Palmer Among Elite

These five stars lead the way in chance creation across Europe's top five leagues in the 2024–25 season, with Raphinha and Cole Palmer making the list.

Chelsea's breakout star of the season, Cole Palmer, continues to prove his worth creatively. Even though he's only recorded two assists in 2025, Palmer still sits among the top chance creators in Europe with 89 key passes. His output has dropped in the latter half of the campaign, but his technical class and footballing IQ remain unquestioned. Expect him to bounce back next season.

After two steady but unspectacular years at Barcelona, Raphinha has exploded under Hansi Flick in 2024–25. The Brazilian winger has become a central figure in Barca's resurgence, registering 18 goals and nine assists in La Liga. Named Player of the Month in August, Raphinha has racked up 91 chances created this season, making him a standout performer on the creative front.

Despite Manchester United struggling overall, Bruno Fernandes continues to generate chances at a high level. The midfielder has created 91 opportunities, though only 10 have resulted in assists, pointing toward the club's inefficient finishing. Critics like Roy Keane may remain skeptical, but the numbers show Fernandes is still pulling the creative strings.

It's been a dream first season at Bayern Munich for Michael Olise. The Frenchman helped Bayern reclaim the Bundesliga title and has been their key creative outlet with 91 chances crafted. His smooth transition to the German league and immediate impact speak volumes about his quality and vision.

Alex Baena has emerged as the most prolific chance creator in Europe's top leagues this season with 95 key passes. Playing a crucial role in Marcelino's Villarreal, Baena's link-up with Ayoze Perez has powered the team's strong La Liga run. At just 23, the Spaniard has drawn attention from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Newcastle, and rightfully so, as his creative ceiling looks immense.