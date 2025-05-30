403
Goa Becomes Fully Literate State Marks Historic Statehood Day Milestone
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>In a landmark achievement, Goa declared itself a fully literate State on Friday, becoming a beacon of inspiration for the rest of the country, officials said. </p><p>This landmark announcement was made on the occasion of the 39th Goa Statehood Day and marks a significant milestone in the state's journey toward inclusive and quality education. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Our sustained collective efforts to strengthen the education sector with New Advancements, NEP 2020, have yielded the result." </p><p>With the motto "Jan-Jan Sakshar", the initiative was instrumental in bringing lifelong learning to every citizen aged 15 years and above, by mobilising a vast network of volunteers that included retired teachers, NSS units, students from teacher training colleges, and field-level education professionals.</p><p>The literacy campaign began with the identification of 2,981 non-literate learners across the twelve talukas of Goa. These learners were trained through schools and supported by Resource Adult Trainee Coordinators (RATCs), alongside a dedicated team of educators and student volunteers. To support effective adult education, the state introduced ULLAS primers in Konkani, Marathi, Hindi, and English. These multilingual materials emphasised not just reading and numeracy, but also financial literacy and essential life skills. </p><p>Goa's achievement of 100 per cent literacy is a testament to what is possible through sustained effort, collaboration, and a strong vision. More than a statistical milestone, it symbolises social transformation, empowerment, and opportunity for every Goan. </p><p>As the state celebrates this remarkable feat, it also looks ahead to a future where lifelong learning becomes a way of life, where no one is left behind. Education continues to be the foundation of an inclusive and progressive society. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed officers and sailors onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, and declared that "Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but India's frontal assault against terrorism.</p><p>"Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, but India's frontal assault against terrorism, and if Pakistan resorts to anything evil or unethical, it will, this time, face the firepower and ire of the Indian Navy," said the Defence Minister.</p><p>Commending the Indian Navy's "silent service" during Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh stated that the mighty Carrier Battle Group ensured that the Pakistani Navy did not venture out, or else it would have faced the consequences. He sent a clear message to Pakistan that if it tries to cast an evil eye, the opening of New Delhi's response will be at the hands of the Indian Navy.</p>
