“It's The Brain”: Steve Kerr Names His Top 3 Greatest Defenders In NBA History

Steve Kerr names the three NBA greatest defenders ever, citing intelligence, strength, and versatility as the deciding traits.

Steve Kerr gave high praise to Draymond Green, placing him in his top three all-time defenders.“What I see with Draymond when he's guarding the post is incredible,” Kerr said, pointing to Green's ability to cover ground from the low post to half court.

Kerr emphasized Draymond's unique strength and intelligence, highlighting how he differs from other legends:“Dray is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low-post players.” His performances especially against Giannis this season holding him to 31.3% shooting, reaffirmed his elite status.

Kerr didn't hesitate to place Scottie Pippen on his list, calling him one of the“top two” defenders in history. He praised Pippen's intelligence and speed, qualities that defined the Chicago Bulls' defensive schemes during their dynasty years.

Though Kerr acknowledged Pippen didn't have the physical bulk to consistently battle the era's dominant bigs, he credited him for defending in an era filled with low-post powerhouses like Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Patrick Ewing:“It was a very different game.”

“Dennis, Scottie, and Draymond,” Kerr concluded, citing Rodman as a perfect comparison to Green. He described all three as“the smartest defenders” he's seen, but singled Rodman out for his physicality and mental approach. Kerr placed Rodman in elite company, emphasizing how his relentless energy and IQ allowed him to dominate matchups across positions.

“Dennis Rodman is a great comp for Draymond,” Kerr said, underlining the similarities in physical presence and versatility. In praising Pippen, Rodman, and Green, he pointed to their strategic brilliance as the core of their greatness:“Ultimately, it's the brain.”