403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“It's The Brain”: Steve Kerr Names His Top 3 Greatest Defenders In NBA History
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Steve Kerr names the three NBA greatest defenders ever, citing intelligence, strength, and versatility as the deciding traits.</p><img><p>Steve Kerr gave high praise to Draymond Green, placing him in his top three all-time defenders.“What I see with Draymond when he's guarding the post is incredible,” Kerr said, pointing to Green's ability to cover ground from the low post to half court.</p><p>Kerr emphasized Draymond's unique strength and intelligence, highlighting how he differs from other legends:“Dray is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low-post players.” His performances especially against Giannis this season holding him to 31.3% shooting, reaffirmed his elite status.</p><img><p>Kerr didn't hesitate to place Scottie Pippen on his list, calling him one of the“top two” defenders in history. He praised Pippen's intelligence and speed, qualities that defined the Chicago Bulls' defensive schemes during their dynasty years.</p><p>Though Kerr acknowledged Pippen didn't have the physical bulk to consistently battle the era's dominant bigs, he credited him for defending in an era filled with low-post powerhouses like Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Patrick Ewing:“It was a very different game.”</p><img><p>“Dennis, Scottie, and Draymond,” Kerr concluded, citing Rodman as a perfect comparison to Green. He described all three as“the smartest defenders” he's seen, but singled Rodman out for his physicality and mental approach. Kerr placed Rodman in elite company, emphasizing how his relentless energy and IQ allowed him to dominate matchups across positions.</p><p>“Dennis Rodman is a great comp for Draymond,” Kerr said, underlining the similarities in physical presence and versatility. In praising Pippen, Rodman, and Green, he pointed to their strategic brilliance as the core of their greatness:“Ultimately, it's the brain.”</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment