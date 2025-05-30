Actor Shweta Tripathi Turns Theatre Producer With Queer Drama 'Cock' For Pride Month

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Actor Shweta Tripathi is excited to make her debut as a theatre producer with the staging of the play 'Cock'.</p><p>As per a press note, the play's premiere show will be held on June 6 in Delhi at Max Muller Bhavan and June 10 in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre to commemorate Pride Month.</p><p>Written by British playwright Mike Bartlett, and being directed by Manish Gandhi - Cock is“an explosive, emotionally charged drama that delves into themes of identity, sexuality, and the fluidity of love.”</p><p>On turning producer for the drama, Shweta said,“Theatre has always been my first love. It's raw, immediate, and leaves no space to hide--from the audience or from the truth. Producing a play like Cock is a personal and creative decision born out of my belief that storytelling should reflect the world in all its complexity and beauty.”</p><p>"We are living in a time where people are finally feeling empowered to own their identities, and Cock doesn't shy away from the discomfort or the beauty of that journey. It's messy, human, and real. That's what drew me to it. I want to be part of stories that make you uncomfortable in the best way--stories that spark conversations, empathy, and perhaps even change," she added.</p><p>The play has roped in actors Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh.</p>
