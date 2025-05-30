403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India To Launch Phd Programme Under AI Mission, Deploy 34,000 Gpus For Research Push
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that the government is working on a PhD programme so that the Artificial Intelligence mission could fund the basic fundamental research in AI.</p><p>"It will really bring new opportunities for us and for the IT industry, which will go through a major transition period," the minister told an AI-focused event. </p><p>"We should be able to capture this transition as an opportunity rather than getting disrupted by it, because whenever such a large technological change happens, it's very important that the industry and the government and the talent development ecosystem, they should all work together to make sure that we get prepared for the changing times," he supplemented.</p><p>Speaking about the potential of AI, he said AI in itself may not mean much, but when it is applied to various sectors, it can really make a big difference in solving problems at the population level and on a large scale. </p><p>The focus of his government is very clear - a vision of democratising technology, he said.</p><p>"It's very important that technology should not be left in the hands of a few," he supplemented.“It's very important that a larger section of the society should have access to technology, should be able to develop new solutions, have better opportunities.”</p><p>Supplementing the democratisation of technology, he said about 19,000 GPUs have already been deployed. The second round of empanelment may create another 16,000 GPUs, taking the total to 34,000 GPUs.</p><p>"It's a very big, large, significantly large number of compute. And this is a continuous process," Minister Vaishnaw said.</p><p>"The 3rd round will also be completed very soon. That will bring another round of GPUs. In a sense, what we were some time back worried about whether India will be able to get that kind of compute facility or not. It was a big worry in the minds of many policymakers...but now practically those worries are over, with 34,000 GPUs, the compute facility is very significant," the minister said.</p><p>On the AI front, India will soon have its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model, the minister has indicated on several occasions recently.</p><p>The government is going to host an open-source model on Indian servers. This comes as Chinese startup DeepSeek has challenged the AI world.</p><p>India is rapidly building a strong AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to support its growing digital economy. With the approval of the IndiaAI Mission in 2024, the government allocated Rs 10,300 crore over five years to strengthen AI capabilities. A key focus of this mission is the development of a high-end common computing facility</p><p>AI as a technology has just begun, and the number of innovations that one can see going forward is going to be phenomenal.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment