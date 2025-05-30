Biolinerx Stock Jumps On Positive Data From Pilot Phase Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug Trial: Retail Cheers The 'Buy' Rating

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of BioLineRx (BLRX) skyrocketed 32% on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive data from the single-arm pilot phase of its Phase 2 trial evaluating its drug in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.</p> <p>The study is evaluating the company's Motixafortide, Cemiplimab, and standard-of-care chemotherapies Gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel, versus Gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel alone, in first-line pancreatic cancer (PDAC).</p> <p>The company said that updated results from the pilot phase indicate that four of eleven patients remained disease progression-free after more than one year. Progression-free means that the patient's disease did not get worse or spread.</p> <p>CEO Philip Serlin said that the data emerging from the pilot phase of the study are“extremely encouraging,” while also noting that pancreatic cancer is the“most challenging” tumor to treat.</p> <p>The company also stated that it now plans to enroll 108 patients in the Phase 2 trial, which will be a randomized study, based on the results of the pilot phase. The company had previously planned to enroll only 30 patients in the study.</p> <p>The trial is planned to be fully enrolled in 2027. While the trial's primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), secondary objectives include safety, response rate, disease control rate, duration of clinical benefit, and overall survival.</p> <p>Following the news, Jones Research upgraded BioLineRx to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a $12 price target. With these results, BioLineRx will have additional opportunities to either partner the asset or fund a pivotal trial, assuming favorable Phase II results, the analyst said.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BLRX jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.</p> <img> BLRX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>BLRX is down by about 50% this year and by about 84% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
