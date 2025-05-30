Gilead Eyes HIV Drug Rollout In Low-Income Countries Despite Funding Uncertainty, Says Report: Retail Holds Onto Bearish Stance

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) were in the spotlight on Friday morning after the company reportedly said that it plans to supply its twice-yearly injection for preventing HIV infection, called Lenacapavir, in low-income countries if it wins U.S. approval, irrespective of whether the Trump administration funds its rollout plans.

Gilead is looking forward to an FDA approval for its drug for HIV prevention by mid-June.

Reuters on Friday reported that the shots could start to roll out early in 2026 to at least two million people in 18 low-income countries if the FDA greenlights the drug and its view is seconded by the World Health Organisation.

This is part of Gilead's agreement with the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund, a worldwide partnership targeting HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Gilead Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier told Reuters that the company is eyeing a“global approach" to the launch of Lenacapavir.

Mercier added that the company is still looking to reach two million people with the drug even if PEPFAR is not part of its efforts to expand access.

Reuters noted that countries relying on aid are already reeling from funding cuts by the Trump Administration, including those to PEPFAR, and raised doubts about whether all the agreed-upon funding for low-income countries will be made available.

Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands told Reuters that the organization intends to fund the rollout of Lenacapavir as much as possible but will need to start slowly.

The U.S. State Department, which oversees PEPFAR, did not respond to the news agency's request for comment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Gilead stayed unmoved within the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

GILD stock is up by about 20% this year and by about 72% over the past 12 months.

