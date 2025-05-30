Gap Stock Tumbles As Tariffs Threaten Its Turnaround Plans: Analysts Flag Headwinds Despite Strong Q1

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of Gap Inc. (Gap) tumbled 20% on Friday morning after the company flagged tariffs as a potential source of concern for its bottom line in 2025.</p> <p>Gap reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.44. Its revenue for the first quarter (Q1) stood at $3.46 billion, ahead of an estimated $3.42 billion.</p> <p>In its guidance for the second quarter, the apparel maker said it expects revenue to be flat year-on-year. For the rest of the fiscal year 2025, Gap said Trump's tariffs could result in a $100 million hit to its operating income.</p> <p>It estimated a 10% growth in operating income if the impact of Trump's tariffs were to be ignored.</p> <p>The company also flagged a potential increase of up to $300 million in costs due to imports becoming costlier–a side effect of President Trump's tariff war. </p> <p>This drew a slew of price target cuts from analysts, who warned that Gap's margins could take a hit, according to TheFly.</p> <p>Analysts at Barclays gave a nod to Gap's strong Q1 showing, but trimmed the price target to $32 from $33, noting that the company's tariff warning could result in some weakness in the stock. In turn, this would present a buying opportunity for investors, the brokerage said, while maintaining its 'Overweight' rating.</p> <p>Citi analysts trimmed their price target to $30 from $33, noting that the company could be in the“penalty box near-term” due to the Gap brand falling short of expectations and its tariff guidance spooking investors. The firm has a 'Buy' rating on the stock.</p> <p>Analysts at UBS highlighted that Gap has had to model larger-than-expected headwinds in the second half of 2025, and that uncertainty around consumer spending, along with tariffs, could keep the stock range-bound. </p> <p>It trimmed the price target on the stock to $27 from $29, while keeping a 'Neutral' rating on the shares.</p> <p>Gap's stock has declined 6.24% year-to-date and 1.62% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
