Shashi Tharoor 'Disappointed' Over Colombia's Condolences To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor
Addressing a press conference, Shashi Tharoor spoke about India's stance on terror and elaborated on Operation Sindoor. He also expressed disappointment over Colombia's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is part of the India delegation to Colombia, said Shashi Tharoor“reaffirmed India's stance on terrorism and expressed disappointment over Colombia's response which has offered condolences for the loss of lives in Pakistan, rather than sympathizing with the victims of terrorism in India.”
“There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend,” he said in a social media post.
Surya said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will continue to respond to terrorism with strength and resolve.
Other members of the delegation include Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Shambhavi (LJP), GM Harish Balayogi (TDP) and former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
After visiting Colombia, the delegation will travel to Brazil. From Brazil, it would end the tour in the United States. It was on a five-nation trip.
On May 7, India conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10 but failed. On the evening of May 10, Pakistan dialed India and both countries reached a bilateral agreement to halt all strikes.
The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment