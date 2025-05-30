AAP MP Raghav Chadha Slams Pakistan: 'Lies And Loans, Terror And Tolerance Don't Go Together'
The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said India's hand of friendship can transform into a“fist of retribution” if someone indulges in misadventure.Also Read | Tharoor 'disappointed' over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan after Ops Sindoor
"Very recently, there was an unfortunate incident in Pahalgam. It becomes very important that we highlight that India's strategic autonomy is also reflected in the fact that in the aftermath of the most cowardly attack of Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were butchered, India did not go around town seeking consent to retaliate," Chadha said while speaking at the 'Ideas for India Conference 2025' in London, United Kingdom on 30 May.'Pakistan not a victim state'
Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack , India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is known as 'Operation Sindoor '. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.
At a global stage, Chadha said, Pakistan is not a victim state, it's a terror state. "Lies and loans can't go together. Diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan can't go together. Terror and Tolerance can't exist together. India seeks peace - but if provoked, retribution won't be an exception, it will be an expectation," he said.Lies and loans can't go together. Diplomacy and duplicity of Pakistan can't go together.
Chadha also pointed out that Pakistan today is in economic turmoil and in an institutional crisis.“India today is known to export software, to export education, to export agricultural products, dairy products, so on and so forth. Pakistan today is known to export only one thing, terrorism. India is investing in healthcare, education, science and technology, research and development,” he said.Also Read | PM Modi meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur
Earlier this month, Chadha was also invited as a keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, held in Seoul, South Korea. He strongly condemned the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam on a global stage.
He lauded the Indian Army's courage during Operation Sindoor and emphasised that India no longer merely expresses sorrow over acts of terrorism but now responds with precise and decisive military action.
