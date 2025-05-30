500,000 Migrants Lose Right To Temporarily Live, Work In US After Supreme Court Nod
Despite two dissenting opinions, the high court allowed the Department of Homeland Security to end the parole programs that had granted temporary legal status to migrants from four countries.
Two of the court's three liberal justices, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor, publicly dissented. They had earlier warned of the“devastating consequences”, affecting“lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending.”
Earlier, the Supreme Court had also permitted Donald Trump administration to end a deportation protection called temporary protected status that had been granted under Biden to about 350,000 Venezuelans living in the United States. Also Read | Trump Administration offers $1,000 to illegal migrants who voluntarily self-deport
By giving nod to the Trump administration, the Supreme Court put on hold Boston-based US District Judge Indira Talwani's order halting the administration's move to end the immigration“parole” granted to 532,000 of these migrants by Joe Biden.What is immigration parole?
Under the United States laws, immigration parole grants temporary permission for“urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”
Also Read | From Harvard to deporting 'aliens' and liberation day tariffs: When US courts BLOCKED Donald Trump's orders
The parole program allowed entry into the United States for two years for up to 30,000 migrants per month from the four countries, which have grim human rights records. It allows its recipients to live and work in the United States.
Former President Joe Biden used parole as part of his administration's approach to deter illegal immigration at the US-Mexican border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment