Blue Origin To Send Six More Civilians To Edge Of Space In Latest New Shepard Flight From Texas This Weekend
While most of us won't be among those making the trip, Blue Origin will be offering a livestream of the launch, giving viewers the chance to watch the mission unfold from the ground. The broadcast will include footage of lift-off, the capsule's journey to space, and its return. The livestream will be provided to us by Blue Origin.
The rocket, called New Shepard, will lift off from Blue Origin 's launch site in west Texas. This marks the company's 12th crewed flight. Since its first human mission in July 2021, which included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos himself, the spacecraft has carried 58 people to space.
Blue Origin, founded by Bezos in 2000, is one of several private companies racing to develop commercial spaceflight. The company's short trips aim to give paying customers a taste of space travel without the need for years of astronaut training.When Katy Perry went to space and came back - in 11 minutes
Popstar Katy Perry was part of a six-member, all-women crew that took off from Texas as part of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space venture, Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 mission.
Also on board was Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez , who had handpicked her companions for the journey.
The mission aboard the New Shepard NS-31 lifted the crew more than 100 km above the Earth's surface, taking them to the“edge of space” beyond the Kármán line - the internationally recognised boundary of space, according to an AFP report.About New Shepard
New Shepard consists of a rocket and a crew capsule with large windows, allowing passengers a rare view of Earth from space. Though the flight lasts only around 10 minutes, passengers will experience a few moments of weightlessness and witness the curve of the planet from above.
As the space tourism industry grows, more civilians are getting the opportunity to fly beyond Earth's atmosphere. This launch is another step in what Blue Origin calls its vision of“millions of people living and working in space.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment