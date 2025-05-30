Mock Drills: Rajasthan, Punjab And Haryana To Hold 'Operation Shield' On Saturday - All You Need To Know
|Rajasthan
|to begin at 5 pm
|Six locations in Jaisalmer selected for air siren warnings; 72 Civil Defence personnel deployed
|Haryana
|to begin at 5 pm
|32,000 volunteers to be involved; sirens, blackouts, emergency scenarios
|Punjab
|to be conducted by 6 pm
|sirens to be sounded; blackouts to be enforced
All the three states were supposed to conduct the mock drills on May 29, which however, got postponed due to administrative reasons.Mock drills in Rajasthan
The exact location of mock drills in the Jaisalmer district has been kept confidential for security purposes.
"We are being trained under the leadership of experienced officers. Along with the mock drill, we are always ready to deal with emergency situations," a Civil Defense personnel told PTI during a briefing.Also Read | Mock drill in Chandigarh tomorrow - Check blackout timings, areas
The exercise, mandated by the Rajasthan Home Department, is aimed to test readiness for air attack scenarios, assess security protocols, and enhance emergency coordination among defense and administrative personnel.Mock drills in Punjab
For Punjab, the mock drills will also simulate large-scale emergency situations.Also Read | 'First time after 1971': Delhi minister praises MHA's call for mock drills
"Blackout measures, rescue measures, fire services are a part of the mock drill...The representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it," Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra told ANI.Mock drills in Haryana
Haryana joint secretary Sumita Mishra said that the mock drills in the state would be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A total of 32,000 volunteers have been trained and briefed about the same, the joint secretary told PTI.Also Read | Delhi Police conducts mock drills amid India-Pakistan tensions
Similar mock drills were conducted nationwide on May 7 , the same day India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.
(with inputs from agencies)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment