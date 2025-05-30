'Rich In Humanity, Excitement': IMM CEO Jasper Reid's Heartfelt Ode To 'Motherland' India Before Bidding Adieu
In his post, Jasper Reid shared the experience of his 12-year stay in India. He wrote that during this time, he learnt values like patience, resilience, hard work, and hospitality.Also Read | How the India-UK pact benefits employers and employees India is 'essentially two countries'
Sharing his experience and comparing India to developed economies, Reid stated that 'India is many markets but essentially two countries'.
"That India is many markets but essentially two countries. One of about 200 million whose lives resemble mature markets. Another of 1.2 billion whose lives are like sub-saharan Africa. India 1 gets richer. India 2 just about gets by," he wrote.Also Read | India-UK FTA sets precedent with dedicated anti-corruption, anti-bribery chapter
"At any time, India is rich in humanity, excitement and challenge but also intensely demanding, hard and wearing. There's no country like it and if GDP were measured in soul, India wins," Reid says.
Love India truly, madly and deeply
Reid further stated that he and his family love India. Their children are the fourth generation of the family to live and work in India since 1950.
He mentioned that his grandfather built Dum Dum Airport in Calcutta, his father ran national operations for HelpAge India, and his wife Megan's uncle founded Taktse School in Sikkim.Also Read | India-UK FTA to take effect more than three months later, carbon tax deferred
Citing other accomplishments, Reid further noted they brought PizzaExpress to India, and then built Wendy's and Jamie's from scratch across 15 cities and 75 sites. He added that through philanthropy, he and Megan fed and helped a million people during the lockdown and bused thousands of migrant workers home.Parting message to promoters
In his parting message to Indian business promoters , Reid clearly stated, " Set your people free. It's the best thing you will ever do."
Concluding his ode to India, Reid mentioned that though they are returning to their fatherland, India will be their 'motherland'.
"We have two parental homes and are not really leaving India but moving to the other side of a great, glorious, magic circle," Reid said in his post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment