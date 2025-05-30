Taylor Swift Regains Full Ownership Of Her Music Catalogue After Years Of Re-Recordings And Legal Battles
In a statement shared on her official website on Friday, the singer wrote,“All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me.” She added,“The best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are.”
Swift revealed she had bought the rights to her original recordings from private equity firm Shamrock Capital, the most recent owner of her early catalogue. The exact purchase price was not disclosed.
Her early albums were initially released through Big Machine Records. Ownership of those recordings changed hands several times, including a controversial sale to music manager Scooter Braun, which triggered public disputes and led to Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums.Also Read | Taylor Swift is done with Blake Lively and her drama: 'Isn't worth all stress'
Since 2021, Swift has released four 'Taylor's Version' albums: 'Fearless', 'Red', 'Speak Now' and '1989'. Each has been a huge success, topping charts and reconnecting fans with reimagined versions of her earlier hits. These re-recordings have also included new tracks“from the vault” and extra content that added depth to her original releases.
In the midst of this effort, Swift has continued creating new music. In 2024, she released 'The Tortured Poets Department', announced during the Grammy Awards and released during her record-breaking global tour.Also Read | Donald Trump says Taylor Swift is no longer 'hot' after 'I hate Taylor' post
Shamrock Capital said in a statement,“We are thrilled with this outcome and are so happy for Taylor.”
For Swift and her fans, the journey has finally come full circle. After years of public and legal battles, she now owns the songs that shaped her career and touched millions around the world.
