'Elon Musk Gave Incredible Service': Trump Gives Tesla CEO An Oval Office Goodbye After Controversial DOGE Tenure

MENAFN - Live Mint) With Elon Musk departing from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), US President Donald Trump on Friday hosted a grand Oval Office farewell for the world's richest man and thanked him for his incredible service.

"He's done a fantastic job," said Trump during a joint press conference while wishing senior adviser well on his last official day.

Musk and Trump held a joint press conference to put a positive spin on Musk's departure from DOGE after just four months.

Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE

What Trump said about Musk

- Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.

– He is one of the greatest business leaders.

- Want to thank Elon Musk. He has changed lives of several people.

- Many DOGE people are staying on.

- Elon Musk gave incredible service.

"I look forward to continuing to be a friend and advisor to the president," Musk told reporters after Trump handed a golden key.

Thanking Trump, Musk said that his departure was not an end of DOGE and the team will grow stronger.

The Tesla CEO added that he will continue to visit and will be an adviser to Trump.

Musk added he was confident that "over time" the Department of Government Efficiency will reach $1 trillion of savings he promised.

On Thursday, Trump, 78, praised the "terrific" Musk oand insisted that his influence would continue despite the South African-born tech tycoon returning to his Space X and Tesla companies.

Vice President JD Vance praised Musk's "incredible" job in an interview with Newsmax and vowed that "the DOGE effort will continue."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that Tariffs are important and added that he is happy with the decision on tariffs a day earlier, after a federal appeals court temporarily allowed his tariffs to remain in effect, overturning a lower court's ruling that had deemed them unlawful.