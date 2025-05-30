Black Spot Near Elon Musk's Eye Raises Speculations Amid Reports Of Drug Use, Tesla CEO Says 'I Wasn't...'
“Elon Musk eye got black spot ..looking infected or something...,” said an X user sharing a photo.
An explosive New York Times report claim that Elon Musk was using drugs more heavily than previously known while on the campaign trail to help elect Donald Trump president.
Donald Trump-Elon Musk press conference LIVE
The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX traveled with a medication box that held about 20 pills and was taking so much ketamine that it was affecting his bladder, according to the report.
However responding to a question about what happened to his eye and if it was okay, Musk said, "I wasn't anywhere near France. I was just horsing around with little X and I said punch me in the face and he did.Also Read | Musk heavily used drugs during Trump campaign: 'Box with pills, ketamine, more'
Meanwhile, Trump said that he did not notice that 'black spot.'
Giving a farewell to Musk, who is leaving his position spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump said that Musk has done a fantastic job.
Wishing senior adviser Elon Musk well on his last official day at the White House, Trump added that Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.Also Read | 'Elon Musk gave incredible service': Trump gives Tesla CEO an Oval Office good
Musk, who wore all black including a T-shirt that said“The Dogefather,” said that his departure from the White House does not mark the end of DOGE and that much of his cost-cutting team will remain in place and he will continue to give advice to President Donald Trump.
Musk said he was confident that "over time" the Department of Government Efficiency will reach $1 trillion of savings he promised.
“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job," Musk said after accepting a ceremonial key from the president. "They're going to continue to be doing an incredible job.”
