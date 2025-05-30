US Treasury Secretary: Trade Talks With China Have Stalled

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced that trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing have stalled, signaling the need for direct intervention from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to finalize an agreement. Speaking in an interview on May 29, Bessant said progress has been limited despite a temporary 90-day truce in the ongoing tariff conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Bessant emphasized that the complexity of the issues requires direct dialogue between the two leaders, anticipating a future phone call between Trump and Xi to push negotiations toward a final deal. He indicated that while the truce has calmed markets, underlying problems that triggered the tariffs remain unresolved and will be addressed in subsequent talks.

The temporary tariff reduction deal has positively influenced global markets by easing trade tensions, but key disagreements about trade imbalances and intellectual property protections persist. These core issues continue to delay a comprehensive trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Bessant also noted that Japan and other trading partners are negotiating in good faith, and their positions have not shifted despite recent court rulings affecting trade. He revealed plans to meet with a Japanese delegation in Washington to discuss ongoing trade issues and collaboration.

The Treasury Secretary's comments underscore the fragile nature of current trade relations and the critical role that top leadership will play in bridging gaps. Continued diplomatic efforts are essential to avoid escalating tensions that could further disrupt global economic stability.

Experts from the Peterson Institute for International Economics highlight that high-level engagement is often necessary in complex trade disputes, as national leaders can make decisive moves that negotiators cannot. The involvement of Trump and Xi could be pivotal to resolving longstanding conflicts.

Meanwhile, analysts from the Council on Foreign Relations emphasize that maintaining the 90-day truce is a positive sign, but without addressing core trade concerns, the risk of renewed tariffs remains high. Constructive dialogue and compromise will be key to sustainable progress in U.S.-China trade relations.

