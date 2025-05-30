Big Fat Kashmiri Weddings Are Breaking Families

Representational photo

By Mehvish Nazir

I still remember the smell of kahwa and the sound of laughter spilling out from a modest courtyard wedding in my grandmother's village. Neighbours cooked together. The bride wore her mother's jewelry. The prayers were soft, and the joy was real.

That world feels far away now.

In Srinagar today, weddings don't begin with blessings, they begin with budgets. A typical celebration runs upwards of ₹20 to ₹40 lakhs. That's not for a house. That's just for one wedding.

Designer dresses. Drone photography. Velvet sofas at the mehndi. Tramis stacked with forty dishes, some barely touched. A celebration that once echoed community has become a contest, and it's taking a toll few are talking about.

As a student of clinical psychology, I see it clearly. Beneath the henna and highlighters, there's mounting anxiety, guilt and despair, especially among women and their families. It's not just about the money. It's about what the money means.

Families that can't afford extravagance often feel like they've failed. I've spoken to parents who've taken out loans to“keep up.” Mothers who skip their medication but insist on imported lace. Daughters who delay marriage because they're afraid of being judged for a“simple” ceremony.

One mother told me,“My daughter's alliance broke off when we said we couldn't afford gold sets for every relative. I didn't sleep for a week.” Another said,“I feel like I'm arranging a festival, not a wedding. And I don't even know who the festival is for.”

Clinical data backs this up. Therapists in Srinagar report rising cases of performance anxiety, depressive episodes, and adjustment disorders tied directly to wedding stress. We see this especially in middle-income families with daughters, where expectations are sky-high and resources aren't.

What's more, these pressures aren't temporary. The stress bleeds into marriages. Into relationships. Into self-worth. When a woman feels her wedding wasn't“good enough,” she often internalizes it. It can colour how she sees herself for years.

Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Kashmir's iconic poet and social critic, put it best:

“Aaj se kuch daihai pehle, shadiyon mein sirf khushi hoti thi, aaj unmein musibat chhupi hoti hai.” A few decades ago, weddings were filled with joy. Now they often conceal hardship.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in the wazwan.

Wazwan is our pride. It's culinary poetry, an art form. But it's also become a pressure cooker. The traditional sharing of tramis among four guests has shrunk to two. The number of dishes has ballooned. A lot of food goes untouched, but no one wants to serve less. No one wants to be“the family that cut corners.”

It's excess dressed as etiquette.

Religious guidance, too, has been drowned out by decor. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:“The most blessed marriage is the one with the least expenses.” And yet, somehow, we've turned marriage into a luxury sport.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, recently said,

“Marriage is a Sunnah, not a status symbol. It should be made simple, accessible, and dignified for everyone, especially for our daughters.”

But even those who agree often feel trapped in the cycle. After all, how do you say no when everyone else is saying yes?

A small village in Baramulla did try.

Last year, the Masjid Committee in Bangdara issued guidelines to cap wedding costs and reduce menu items. It was a modest move, but it mattered. It sent a signal that restraint isn't shameful. That dignity doesn't come from chandeliers and cars with ribbons.

Why can't more places follow? Why can't Srinagar's masjid committees, imams, and community leaders promote similar norms? Not as rules, but as support. Not as judgment, but as relief.

We need to ask ourselves: Who are we really performing for? And what is it costing us?

Because right now, our weddings are buying likes, but losing peace. They're winning compliments, but breeding comparison. They're loud, but hollow.

A wedding should not feel like a war room.

So how do we fix it?

We talk. We name the pressure. We stop pretending everyone is okay. We normalize modest weddings. We praise them. We show them on social media. We teach our children that their worth isn't in stage lights, but in shared light.

Let's bring in therapists and counselors for premarital sessions. Not just to talk about love and compatibility, but about expectations and realities. Let's make space for religious leaders to reclaim the narrative around nikah. Let's create local awareness campaigns led by women who've lived this pressure and want something different for the next generation.

Because culture evolves. And it should.

Marriage in Islam is a spiritual contract, not a show. A family's worth is not measured by the length of the guest list or the size of the venue. And a daughter's dignity should never depend on a dress.

If we don't speak up now, we risk turning our most sacred ceremony into our most painful pressure point.

Let's not wait for more daughters to shrink under the weight of a culture they didn't choose.

Let's be bold enough to choose better.

The author is a Postgraduate student in Clinical Psychology and can be reached at [email protected]