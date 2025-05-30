Op Sindoor 'Just An Arrow In The Quiver': PM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday compared terrorism to a serpent, warning that if it tries to raise its head again, it will be dragged out of its hiding place and crushed. He emphasized that Operation Sindoor was“just an arrow in India's quiver” and that the fight against terror is far from over.

Speaking at rallies in Karakat, Bihar, and Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Modi highlighted India's display of strength during Operation Sindoor, which forced Pakistan to plead for a ceasefire. He stated that the Indian armed forces successfully destroyed the hideouts of those who planned the Pahalgam attack, which were located in Pakistan.

In Karakat, Modi said the enemy must understand that Operation Sindoor was only the beginning.“The war on terror is neither over nor has it come to a halt,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the symbolic power of“sindoor” (vermilion) worn by Indian women, saying it was witnessed by Pakistan and the world. He noted that terrorists once felt safe under the protection of the Pakistani army, but India brought them to their knees by destroying Pakistan's airbases and military installations. He called this the power of“New India” (Naya Bharat).

The prime minister paid tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz from Saran district, who died fighting in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi likened his bravery to that of Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary freedom fighter from Bihar's 1857 revolt.

In Kanpur, Modi addressed a rally after inaugurating development projects. He recalled that he had planned to visit on April 24 but had to cancel due to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi.

Modi expressed sympathy for Shubham's widow, Aishanya, and said the anger of India's daughters was reflected in Operation Sindoor. He reiterated that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and demonstrated the power of India's indigenous weapons, including BrahMos missiles, which struck deep inside enemy territory, destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He said the Indian armed forces' actions forced Pakistan's army to plead for an end to the conflict and stressed that India will no longer be intimidated by nuclear threats or make decisions based on them.

Modi reaffirmed India's firm stand against terrorism, stating that Pakistan's tactics using state and non-state actors would no longer succeed.

He outlined India's three key principles in combating terror – India will respond decisively and on its own terms to every terrorist attack; India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats or let them influence its decisions; and India will hold both terrorists and the governments supporting them equally accountable.

Highlighting India's growing defense capabilities, Modi said BrahMos missiles struck targets inside enemy territory with precision and power, a testament to India's self-reliance and resolve under the“Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.