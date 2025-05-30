Hawal Scooty Rider Killed In Bemina Road Accident
The deceased has been identified as Ali Mohammad Joo, a resident of Nabdipora, Hawal. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when Ali Mohammad was riding his Scooty towards Khomeini Chowk, and a police vehicle approaching from the opposite direction - from Khomeini Chowk towards Bemina - collided with him.
The impact of the crash left Joo critically injured, and despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Probation), Bemina, Abhishek Kaith, said that police have taken immediate cognizance of the incident.“The driver of the police vehicle has been detained, and an FIR No. 46/2025 has been registered at Police Station Bemina,” DySP Kaith confirmed.
He added that a full investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident."We assure all possible support to the family of the deceased. The matter will be dealt with as per law," he said.
As the body of Ali Mohammad Joo reached his home in Nabdipora at around 10:06 p.m protests erupted, with residents taking to the streets to express their anger and grief. The protestors raised slogans demanding justice, calling for strict action against those responsible and greater accountability from the authorities.
Later Senior Police Officials visited the spot and pacified angry residents ensuring justice.
Ali Mohammad Joo's sudden demise has sparked grief across the locality, where neighbours and relatives gathered to pay their respects
