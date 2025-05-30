Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Summer Vacation For Kashmir Degree Colleges Announced

2025-05-30 03:11:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar:The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially announced the schedule for summer vacations across all Government Degree Colleges in the Union Territory, with separate dates for institutions based on their regional and climatic zones.

According to an order, all Government Degree Colleges in Jammu Division falling under the Summer Zone will observe summer vacations from June 1, 2025, to July 15, 2025.

For Government Degree Colleges in Jammu Division falling under the Winter Zone, and those located in the Kashmir Division, the summer vacations will begin from July 15, 2025 and continue till July 24, 2025.

