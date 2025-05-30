Rains Bring Respite From Heat In Kashmir Valley

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) While weather conditions have slightly improved, the Meteorological Department on Friday confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir will not experience a heatwave for the next two days.

Most parts of the Union Territory have received rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Officials that rain, hailstorms, and gusty winds are expected to continue through Friday and Saturday, with major activity anticipated during this period.

“The intensity of the weather system will start to decrease from June 1,” a MeT official said.

The Meteorological Department advised shikara riders to avoid going out during gusty winds due to safety concerns.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, had earlier said there could be light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most places, with heavy rainfall and strong winds at isolated locations until May 31. From June 1 to June 3, only isolated light showers are expected, with generally dry weather prevailing from June 4 to 6, except for brief afternoon rains at some places.

Read Also Low Sales, High Hopes: Eid Trade Struggles Amid Slump 75% Of Hindu Kush Himalayan Glaciers May Vanish By Century's End: Study

The MeT issued an advisory highlighting the possibility of moderate to heavy rain, thunder, and gusty winds at scattered places on May 30-31. They also warned of potential landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas and flash floods at isolated spots due to intense showers.

Independent weather expert Faizan Arif said that daytime temperatures are expected to drop sharply, falling 7 to 10 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The cold spell will be especially noticeable in higher altitude areas, with snowfall likely above 3400 meters. Due to the sudden dip in temperature, residents even in some lower-lying areas may need to bundle up in warm woolens.

“This weather pattern is typical for this time of year due to the movement of moist air from the west. Residents in higher reaches should prepare for heavy snowfall, while people in the plains should expect sudden temperature drops and possible hail. It's important to take precautions against the cold and the risks of slippery roads and landslides.”

Authorities have issued warnings of potential intense showers and localized cloudbursts, which could trigger flash floods in vulnerable spots. There is also an increased risk of landslides and falling rocks along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a crucial artery connecting the region.

Moreover, the forecast warns about possible cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, urging people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas until conditions stabilize.