Development In J&K Won't Slow Down: Shah In Poonch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday distributed government job appointment letters among the families affected by the cross-border attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and said the Centre would introduce a relief package for them in the days to come.

The Poonch sector witnessed heightened artillery and mortar shelling after India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

A wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone attack by Pakistan killed 28 people - 14 in Poonch district alone - and injured more than 70 across Jammu and Kashmir between May 7 and 10.

“A programme to provide government jobs to the families of those killed in the condemnable attack by Pakistan was organised here today.

“The compensation and jobs cannot fully make up for the loss of life, but they are a symbol of the sentiments of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Government of India, and the people of the entire nation,” Shah told the affected families in his address here.

He emphasized that the whole country stands with them like a rock.

The Union Home Minister expressed his condolences to the families affected by Pakistan's aggression on residential areas, temples, gurdwaras, and mosques in Poonch.

“The spirit of patriotism that has emerged among the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir - from the Valley to Poonch and Kathua - following the Pahalgam terrorist attack has strengthened the resolve of the entire nation,” he said.

Shah said Indian forces demolished the headquarters of terrorist organizations located inside Pakistan's borders.

“Due to the determination of Prime Minister Modi, the precise intelligence provided by our agencies, and the remarkable courage and pinpoint accuracy of the military, hundreds of terrorists were eliminated.”

He remarked that while India attacked terrorists, Pakistan perceived it as an attack on itself, revealing to the world that it shelters and sponsors terrorism.

The Union Home Minister clarified that India did not target any military or civilian facility in Pakistan.“With utmost precision and restraint, Indian forces completely destroyed Pakistan-sponsored terrorist bases,” he said.

He added that following India's strikes, a“rattled” Pakistan resorted to firing on residential areas in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch suffering the most damage.“Pakistan fired on all residential areas, temples, gurdwaras, and madrassas in Poonch,” he said, adding the world is now strongly condemning Pakistan's attacks on civilians.

He further said that when Pakistan attacked residential areas and unarmed civilians, the Indian Army responded robustly by damaging nine of their airbases and military capabilities.

Shah asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, India has a clear security policy.“Our army will not tolerate any kind of interference with our civilians or along our borders.”

“For the damage caused to people's homes and commercial establishments in Poonch, the Government of India will bring a relief package in the coming days,” he announced.

Shah also commended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for standing by the people throughout the crisis.“The administration promptly evacuated thousands of people to safe locations, which reduced casualties significantly,” he added.

During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, he said the border guarding force had dismantled the enemy's surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair.

Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, Amarnath Yatra preparedness and to interact with victims of Pakistani shelling, the Union home minister commended the BSF troopers, saying damaging or destroying more than 118 posts in three days is a significant achievement.

“When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts,” he said.

“They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece - a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild.”

He said that according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them“incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time”.

Praising the BSF's readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action.

“This proves that even during peacetime, you kept a vigilant eye... Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success.”

Calling the feat a reflection of immense patriotism and sacrifice, Shah added,“Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible.”

He emphasised the BSF continues to serve as India's first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.

“Whenever there is any kind of attack on India's borders - organized or unorganised, covert or overt - the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans. But they never pause to consider where the boundary lies,” Shah said.

Reflecting on his travel to Poonch despite inclement weather, Shah said he was determined to meet the jawans personally.“I came to Poonch to visit and share the grief of the damage done to gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and civilian populations.”

“I was told the weather was not favourable. Still, I decided that I would go by road and return only after meeting the jawans posted at the border. God was gracious - the weather cleared up, and I had the opportunity to meet you,” he said.

The Union home minister expressed gratitude to the BSF troopers on behalf of the government and the citizens of India.“The cheer for BSF is as loud as for the Army, and that is a matter of great pride for all of us.”

Shah reiterated that the valour and sacrifices of BSF jawans have earned national admiration and stand as a symbol of India's enduring resolve towards security.

