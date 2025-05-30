Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Appili Therapeutics Inc.


2025-05-30 03:10:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Appili Therapeutics Inc. : Has delivered formal notice to Aditxt to terminate the arrangement agreement dated April 1, 2024 (as amended) between the Company, Aditxt and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adivir, Inc. Such termination is effective as of May 30, 2025. Appili Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.02.

MENAFN30052025000212011056ID1109617315

