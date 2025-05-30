403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Violated Trade Pact: Trump. Stocks Slides
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as trade worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation in a social media post of China violating a tariff agreement offset positive sentiments about domestic economic growth.
The TSX Composite Index decreased 54.24 points by noon EDT Friday to 26,156.32. However, for the week, the index was up 1.2%.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.30 cents to 72.73 cents U.S.
The TSX has gained 5.5% so far in May and was set for its best month in six.
Energy stocks lost ground, as Imperial Oil doffed $1.16, or 1.2%, to $97.93.
In health-care, Tilray retreated four cents, or 5.5%, to 61 cents.
On the economic front, Statistics Canada said gross domestic product increased 0.5% in the first quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The agency goes on to say exports of goods drove the growth in the first quarter of 2025, followed by accumulations of business non-farm inventories. Higher imports and weak residential structure resale activity tempered overall growth in the first quarter.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 4.37 points to 692.51
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as energy dipped 1.4%, health-care swooned 1%, and information technology subsided 0.9%.
The five gainers were led by consumer staples, headed higher 0.7%, telecoms, up 0.6%. Financials peeped up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
President Donald Trump on Friday said that China has“totally violated its” preliminary trade agreement with the United States, and suggested he would take action in response.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost 61.63 points to pause for noon at 42,154.10.
The S&P 500 slid 23.4 points to 5,888.77.
The NASDAQ Composite weakened 122.34 points to 19,053.33.
“So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Trump wrote in a social media post that said China had reneged on a deal that paused retaliatory tariffs between that country and the U.S.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in an interview Friday morning, echoed Trump's allegation, saying“we're very concerned with” China's purported non-compliance with the temporary trade deal.
The“United States did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are slow rolling their compliance,” said Greer.
He called that“completely unacceptable and has to be addressed.”
For the week, the S&P 500 has advanced 1.5%, while the 30-stock Dow is up 1%. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has advanced 1.9%.
Among stocks of note, Gap faltered $5.54, or 19.8%, to $22.41.
Legal concerns hit a boiling point after the Court of International Trade on Wednesday night halted the majority of Trump's tariffs. But an appeals court granted a stay on Thursday afternoon, allowing the duties to remain in place until next week.
The Trump administration considered using a provision of the Trade Act of 1974 to implement tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The legal battle around tariffs offers the latest dose of uncertainty for what was an already uneasy market. Investors have contended with macroeconomic concerns tied to tariffs and worry that the shakeup to U.S. trade policy could cause a recession.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were ahead, lowering yields to 4.40% from Thursday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped 77 cents to $60.17 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $30.60 to $3,286.50
Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as trade worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation in a social media post of China violating a tariff agreement offset positive sentiments about domestic economic growth.
The TSX Composite Index decreased 54.24 points by noon EDT Friday to 26,156.32. However, for the week, the index was up 1.2%.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.30 cents to 72.73 cents U.S.
The TSX has gained 5.5% so far in May and was set for its best month in six.
Energy stocks lost ground, as Imperial Oil doffed $1.16, or 1.2%, to $97.93.
In health-care, Tilray retreated four cents, or 5.5%, to 61 cents.
On the economic front, Statistics Canada said gross domestic product increased 0.5% in the first quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The agency goes on to say exports of goods drove the growth in the first quarter of 2025, followed by accumulations of business non-farm inventories. Higher imports and weak residential structure resale activity tempered overall growth in the first quarter.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 4.37 points to 692.51
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as energy dipped 1.4%, health-care swooned 1%, and information technology subsided 0.9%.
The five gainers were led by consumer staples, headed higher 0.7%, telecoms, up 0.6%. Financials peeped up 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
President Donald Trump on Friday said that China has“totally violated its” preliminary trade agreement with the United States, and suggested he would take action in response.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost 61.63 points to pause for noon at 42,154.10.
The S&P 500 slid 23.4 points to 5,888.77.
The NASDAQ Composite weakened 122.34 points to 19,053.33.
“So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” Trump wrote in a social media post that said China had reneged on a deal that paused retaliatory tariffs between that country and the U.S.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, in an interview Friday morning, echoed Trump's allegation, saying“we're very concerned with” China's purported non-compliance with the temporary trade deal.
The“United States did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are slow rolling their compliance,” said Greer.
He called that“completely unacceptable and has to be addressed.”
For the week, the S&P 500 has advanced 1.5%, while the 30-stock Dow is up 1%. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has advanced 1.9%.
Among stocks of note, Gap faltered $5.54, or 19.8%, to $22.41.
Legal concerns hit a boiling point after the Court of International Trade on Wednesday night halted the majority of Trump's tariffs. But an appeals court granted a stay on Thursday afternoon, allowing the duties to remain in place until next week.
The Trump administration considered using a provision of the Trade Act of 1974 to implement tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The legal battle around tariffs offers the latest dose of uncertainty for what was an already uneasy market. Investors have contended with macroeconomic concerns tied to tariffs and worry that the shakeup to U.S. trade policy could cause a recession.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were ahead, lowering yields to 4.40% from Thursday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped 77 cents to $60.17 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $30.60 to $3,286.50
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment