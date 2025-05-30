Jobs Numbers Due In Canada Next Week

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (May)

ISM manufacturing (May)

Construction spending (April)

Auto sales (TBA)

Featured Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) (Q4) EPS calls for gain of 19 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Campbell's Co (NASDAQ: CPB) (Q3) EPS of 65 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) (Q1) EPS of $2.14 compared to $1.92 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (April) Manufacturing in Canada decreased to 45.30 points in April from 46.30 points in March.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Factory Orders (April)

Job Openings (April)

Featured Earnings

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) (Q1) EPS for loss of 28 cents, compared to gain of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG) (Q3) EPS for of $2.02, compared to $2.32 in the prior-year quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) (Q2) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Arch Biopartners Inc. (V ) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Goliath Resources Ltd (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. (V ) (Q4) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (May)

S&P final U.S. services PMI (May)

ISM services (May)

Fed Beige Book

Featured Earnings

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) (Q1) EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) (Q1) EPS for gain of 83 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) (Q1) EPS of $2.23, compared to $2.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

BoC Interest Rate Decision (June) The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75% in May, ending a run of seven consecutive cuts.

Featured Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 26.75 cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 62 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Transcontinental Inc. (T.B) (Q2) EPS of 55 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

VersaBank (T) (Q2) EPS of 28 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 31)

U.S. trade deficit (April)

U.S. productivity (Q1)

Featured Earnings

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) (Q2) EPS of $1.34 compared to 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) (Q1) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) (Q1) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

IVEY PMI (May) The index registered at 47.9 in April, down from a 51.3 reading in March, and way off the 63.0 level in April 2024.

Canadian International Merchandise Trade (April) In March, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 0.2%, while imports were down 1.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $1.4 billion in February to $506 million in March.

Featured Earnings

Enghouse Systems Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T)

(Q1) EPS for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Saputo Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 38 cents, compared to loss of $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead



U.S. employment report (May)



Consumer credit (April)



Featured Earnings

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) (Q3) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (Q4) EPS for gain of 26 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) (Q1) EPS of 88 cents, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (May) Employment was little changed in April (+7,400; +0.0%) and the employment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 60.8%. The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9%.