Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hamilton Etfs (MIX) Opens The Market


2025-05-30 03:09:27
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder and Co-President and Pat Sommerville, Senior Partner, Co-President from Hamilton ETFs (Company), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF (TSX: MIX).


Cannot view this video? Visit:

The Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF is an all-in-one ETF combining U.S. stocks (60%), U.S. treasuries (20%), and Gold (20%), with modest leverage to provide enhanced growth potential while aiming to reduce volatility and drawdowns.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $8 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at

MENAFN30052025004218003983ID1109617289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search