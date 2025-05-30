Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. (MMAX)


2025-05-30 03:09:21
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 mai/May 2025) - The shares of Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close today, May 30, 2025.

Metamaterial Exchangeco is currently suspended. See Bulletin 2024-0908 .

_________________________________

Les actions de Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché aujourd'hui, le 30 mai 2025.

Metamaterial Exchangeco est actuellement suspendu. Voir le Bulletin 2024-0908 .

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 30 mai/May 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : MMAX

