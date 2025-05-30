Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Mini-Football Team Set For Semi-Final At World Championship

2025-05-30 03:06:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

On May 30, Azerbaijani national mini-football team is scheduled to compete in the semi-final of the World Championship in Baku, Azernews reports.

Under the leadership of Elshad Guliyev, the team will face Montenegro. The match is set to take place at the National Gymnastics Arena and will kick off at 20:00.

In the other semi-final, Hungary will take on Serbia, with this match beginning at 21:30.

It is also worth noting that the World Championship is scheduled to conclude on June 1.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the World Mini-Football Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.

