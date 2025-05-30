Elon Musk Announce Date Of Sending Humanoid To Mars

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for a bold new step in interplanetary exploration - sending humanoid robots, known as Optimus, to Mars, Azernews reports.

The tech billionaire revealed that SpaceX plans to launch the first fleet of Starship rockets to the Red Planet in 2026. The mission will include five unmanned landing modules, each carrying several Tesla-designed Optimus robots to assist in early research and surface operations. The robots are intended to simulate future human crews and test systems needed for sustaining life on Mars.

The timing of the mission is no coincidence - the 2026 launch window aligns with a rare orbital alignment, when the distance between Earth and Mars is at its minimum. This optimal trajectory will shorten the journey to about seven to nine months, making it ideal for cargo-heavy exploratory missions.

According to Musk, these robotic explorers will perform a range of tasks, from basic scientific research to preparing infrastructure for eventual human colonists.“Optimus will help lay the groundwork for the first human base,” Musk said.“Think of them as our advanced scouts.”

This initiative is just the beginning of Musk's long-term vision to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars. His ambitious plan includes launching up to 2,000 Starships to Mars every 26 months - the interval at which Earth and Mars are closest - in an effort to transport equipment, supplies, and eventually, thousands of humans.

The Optimus robot, first unveiled by Tesla in 2021, was originally intended for use in factories and households. However, its Mars adaptation represents a dramatic evolution in its capabilities, pushing the boundaries of robotics and space tech alike. Future versions are expected to be equipped with advanced AI, solar-powered systems, and tools for construction, resource extraction, and even basic medical support.

If successful, the 2026 robotic mission will mark humanity's first major step toward building an outpost on another planet - and turn science fiction into a concrete reality.