Azercell Launches“Cyber Education Program For Schoolchildren”

MENAFN - AzerNews) The country's leading mobile operator continues to drive initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy and fostering a culture of cybersecurity. In collaboration with the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, Azercell has launched the“Cyber Education Program for Schoolchildren.”

The initiative is designed to educate schoolchildren about potential risks in the digital space and to promote safe online behavior. Through dedicated training sessions, participants gain practical knowledge on protecting personal data, following safety rules on social networks, and recognizing and countering online fraud and cyberbullying. The program, aligned with international standards, is delivered by experts from the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center.

In its initial phase, the program covered schools located in the Khizi, Guba, Gusar, and Khachmaz regions. Around 250 students took part in the sessions, where they were informed about current digital threats and effective ways to address issues such as trolling and cyberbullying.

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center was established through a partnership between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology. The Center focuses on training cybersecurity specialists, supporting their professional development, raising public awareness, and conducting research and development of innovative technological solutions in this domain.

For nearly 10 years, Azercell has been implementing initiatives aimed at raising cybersecurity awareness. The company's long-standing projects in this area have empowered thousands of children and their parents across Baku and the regions with critical knowledge about digital safety. Azercell's sustained commitment plays a vital role in building a resilient information environment and mitigating cyber threats across the country.