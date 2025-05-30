President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of The United Arab Emirates
According to Azernews , during the telephone conversation, both Presidents expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations, especially emphasizing the high-level reciprocal visits and the enhancement of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
Recalling that he received a delegation of business representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the fruitful discussions held during the meeting.
During the phone conversation, the heads of state hailed the close cooperation and the constant mutual support between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates within international organizations. They also exchanged views on the prospects for relations and upcoming contacts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment