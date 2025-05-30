Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of The United Arab Emirates

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of The United Arab Emirates


2025-05-30 03:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

According to Azernews , during the telephone conversation, both Presidents expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations, especially emphasizing the high-level reciprocal visits and the enhancement of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Recalling that he received a delegation of business representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the fruitful discussions held during the meeting.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state hailed the close cooperation and the constant mutual support between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates within international organizations. They also exchanged views on the prospects for relations and upcoming contacts.

MENAFN30052025000195011045ID1109617197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search