Leaking Roof In Newly Inaugurated OT At Peshawar's HMC Sparks Corruption Concerns
The video, which appears to have been filmed during an ongoing surgical procedure, shows water dripping directly from the ceiling of the OT. The unit in question was inaugurated just days earlier on May 20 and was specifically designed for orthopedic surgeries.
The incident occurred after recent rainfall in Peshawar, and the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has strongly criticized the situation, alleging that substandard materials were used in the unit's construction and that the project is marred by corruption.
Also Read: Principal Arrested After Fifth-Grader Dies from Alleged Beating in Khyber's Sur Kamar
According to the PDA, the project cost Rs 4 billion and should be subjected to an immediate investigation.
In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, visited the hospital and reviewed the construction issues in the under-construction Spine and Trauma Unit. He downplayed the severity of the incident, stating that the leakage was a temporary technical issue caused during the installation of OT lights.
He assured hospital officials of prompt support regarding funding challenges and emphasized that the project is a flagship initiative of the provincial government aimed at upgrading emergency and ICU services with modern facilities.
Afridi further stated that all remaining construction work will be completed in a timely and quality manner and that the supply of medical equipment will be ensured to make the hospital fully operational. He warned that no negligence or delays in this vital public project would be tolerated and directed all concerned departments to meet their deadlines.
Engineers from C&W Peshawar and senior hospital administration officials accompanied him during the visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment