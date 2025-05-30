Leaking Roof In Newly Inaugurated OT At Peshawar's HMC Sparks Corruption Concerns

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A video showing rainwater leaking from the ceiling of the operation theatre in the newly constructed Orthopedic and Spine Unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has gone viral on social media, raising serious questions about construction quality and possible corruption.

The video, which appears to have been filmed during an ongoing surgical procedure, shows water dripping directly from the ceiling of the OT. The unit in question was inaugurated just days earlier on May 20 and was specifically designed for orthopedic surgeries.

The incident occurred after recent rainfall in Peshawar, and the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has strongly criticized the situation, alleging that substandard materials were used in the unit's construction and that the project is marred by corruption.

According to the PDA, the project cost Rs 4 billion and should be subjected to an immediate investigation.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communication and Works, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, visited the hospital and reviewed the construction issues in the under-construction Spine and Trauma Unit. He downplayed the severity of the incident, stating that the leakage was a temporary technical issue caused during the installation of OT lights.

He assured hospital officials of prompt support regarding funding challenges and emphasized that the project is a flagship initiative of the provincial government aimed at upgrading emergency and ICU services with modern facilities.

Afridi further stated that all remaining construction work will be completed in a timely and quality manner and that the supply of medical equipment will be ensured to make the hospital fully operational. He warned that no negligence or delays in this vital public project would be tolerated and directed all concerned departments to meet their deadlines.

Engineers from C&W Peshawar and senior hospital administration officials accompanied him during the visit.