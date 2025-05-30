Regular Trips To Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan See Hike In Passenger Traffic
During a recent meeting, Hummatov pointed out that regular routes are running like clockwork in 11 directions, having whisked away 85,000 passengers to these destinations so far.
Hummatov pointed out that a whopping 1.46 million requests for travel to the liberated territories by private vehicles have been given the green light through the official portal .
“In addition to the established routes to the cities of Shusha and Lachin and the settlement of Sugovushan, since May 20, 2025, the portal has enabled citizens to travel by private cars to the districts of Aghdam, Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Zangilan, and Khankendi,” the deputy minister said.
