Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regular Trips To Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan See Hike In Passenger Traffic


2025-05-30 03:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ As residents return to the territories recently liberated in Azerbaijan, passenger transportation has increased significantly, supported by ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts as well as existing road infrastructure, said Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport and head of the Working Group on Transport, Communications, and High Technologies at the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters, Trend reports.

During a recent meeting, Hummatov pointed out that regular routes are running like clockwork in 11 directions, having whisked away 85,000 passengers to these destinations so far.

Hummatov pointed out that a whopping 1.46 million requests for travel to the liberated territories by private vehicles have been given the green light through the official portal .

“In addition to the established routes to the cities of Shusha and Lachin and the settlement of Sugovushan, since May 20, 2025, the portal has enabled citizens to travel by private cars to the districts of Aghdam, Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Zangilan, and Khankendi,” the deputy minister said.

MENAFN30052025000187011040ID1109617193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search