Azerbaijan's Parliament Set To Chair OIC PA In Next Term
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stands as the preeminent collective entity following the United Nations, encompassing a diverse membership of 57 sovereign states distributed across four distinct geographical regions. The institution serves as the unified representation of the Islamic community globally.
It strives to fortify and uphold the interests of the Islamic community, embodying the ethos of fostering global tranquility and synergy among diverse populations worldwide. The entity was instituted following a resolution from the pivotal conclave convened in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, on the 25th of September, 1969.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment