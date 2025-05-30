Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Official Paints Details About Ties With Croatia

2025-05-30 03:06:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Azerbaijan and Croatia are strengthening their strategic partnership, Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a reception marking Croatia's Statehood Day, Trend reports.

Highlighting the milestone of 30 years since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established, Rzayev noted significant development in bilateral ties.

“The demand for oil and gas products in Croatia is fully met by Azerbaijan. For the first time last year, Azerbaijani natural gas was delivered to Croatia,” the deputy minister said.

He also expressed gratitude for Croatia's support in demining efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and emphasized the importance of cultural and educational exchanges.

“We are confident that the friendly and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia will continue to grow stronger,” Rzayev added.

