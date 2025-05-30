Azerbaijani Official Paints Details About Ties With Croatia
Highlighting the milestone of 30 years since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established, Rzayev noted significant development in bilateral ties.
“The demand for oil and gas products in Croatia is fully met by Azerbaijan. For the first time last year, Azerbaijani natural gas was delivered to Croatia,” the deputy minister said.
He also expressed gratitude for Croatia's support in demining efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and emphasized the importance of cultural and educational exchanges.
“We are confident that the friendly and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia will continue to grow stronger,” Rzayev added.
