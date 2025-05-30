Latvian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Latvia and me personally, allow me to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Latvia and Azerbaijan have developed dynamic bilateral relations that continue to expand, encompassing new areas of mutual interest. Our well-established people-to-people contacts constitute an important basis for further collaboration between our countries. With great pleasure I recall our recent meeting and exchange of views in Davos, Switzerland, and look forward to further developing our relations to ensure that our people thrive in peace and security.

Latvia believes that deeper engagement between the European Union and Azerbaijan can bring tangible benefits for both sides, including strengthened economic development and enhanced regional stability; therefore, Latvia will continue to support the efforts to strengthen this dialogue.

In these turbulent times, when the international rules-based system is being seriously tested, I invite you, Mr. President, to work closely together in multilateral fora in support of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, along with best wishes for continued success in your leadership and the peace and prosperity for your country and its people," the letter reads.