Individual Loses Leg After Armenian-Trapped Mine Blast In Azerbaijan's Aghdara (Update)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, May 30. The civilian injured after stepping on a landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district has been evacuated from the site and handed over to the relevant authorities, Trend 's local correspondent reports.
Born in 1978, Huseynov was hospitalized at the central hospital in Barda district. He lost his leg as a result of the explosion.
