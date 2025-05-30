Kyrgyzstan, Italy Sign Investment Protection Agreement
The accord is anticipated to enhance bilateral economic
synergies and proliferate avenues for commercial alliances.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding pivotal domains of synergy, encompassing commerce, capital infusion, energy sector dynamics, transportation logistics, hydrological governance, and the paradigm shift towards digital metamorphosis. President Zhaparov articulated Kyrgyzstan's strategic receptiveness to foreign capital influx and extended an invitation to Italian enterprises to engage in expansive initiatives within the realms of hydropower, renewable energy, and infrastructural development.
Meloni lauded Kyrgyzstan's recent border accord with Tajikistan, deeming it a pivotal achievement for regional equilibrium. She acknowledged Italy's geopolitical engagement in Central Asia and reiterated commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan.
President Zhaparov characterized the assembly as a manifestation of reciprocal dedication to enhancing collaborative synergies, leveraging the frameworks established during his diplomatic engagement in Italy in October 2023. Both parties articulated a willingness to inject renewed momentum into bilateral and multilateral frameworks.
