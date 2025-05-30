Jordan Chairs Meeting Of Executive Committee Of World Tourism Organization's Affiliate Members In Spain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra)-- Jordan presided over and moderated the 123rd session of the World Tourism Organization's Executive Council, which included a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization's Affiliate Members in Segovia, Spain. This is a recent accomplishment that highlights Jordan's dominant position in the regional and global tourist industry.Jordan is chairing this meeting in recognition of its active support of the World Tourism Organization's programs and initiatives, as well as its concrete efforts to foster international cooperation in the field of sustainable tourism, the Jordan Tourism Board said in a statement released on Friday.In addition to reviewing future plans to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors, the meeting covered a number of important topics pertaining to strengthening the role of Affiliate Members in the global tourism industry. It also emphasized the significance of innovation and digital transformation in the development of the global tourism product."This meeting marks a significant milestone in enhancing Jordan's presence in international tourism forums," said Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board. It shows how confident the World Tourism Organization is in Jordan's ability to steer the conversation around tourism and coordinate activities among its affiliates."We are eager to make sure that Jordan acts as a global forum for sharing knowledge and best practices in the tourism industry," Arabiyat continued. Additionally, we're trying to establish high-quality collaborations that will help Jordan's tourism industry grow and draw more tourists from abroad."