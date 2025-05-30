DC Power Supplies By Industry-Leading Chroma Give Employees Innovative Tools And Data

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chroma's industry-leading automated test solutions, products, and services work together to give employees the tools and data they need to stay innovative. The power supplies are designed with high flexibility and power density.

Chroma USA is pleased to announce the market-leading line of DC Power supplies designed with advanced measurement and control features. The programmable units are available in a wide variety of voltage, power, and current. The advanced features are suitable for rack-mounted or laboratory applications. Many models are available in a wider operating range, higher current ranges, constant power, and precision output voltage and current readback. Some innovative features include output trigger signals and the ability to create complex DC transient waveforms to test device behavior with voltage deviations.

The DC power units are available in a wide range of power outputs, purposes, and setup arrangements. The 62000L Benchtop can deliver 108W to 150 W while the 62075H-30N provides 7.5 kilowatts in ultra-high output and stability. High-quality yet cost-effective programmable benchtop DC power units are designed to meet the stringent requirements of the next generation of power electronics.

Benchtop DC sources provide programmable DC power with low ripple, low noise linear performance, and fast transient response to meet the requirements of next-generation power electronics. Applications like automotive power electronics MCU/ECU, wireless communications, and semiconductor IC drivers are packaged in a portable, lightweight, and cost-effective unit. Each model can be equipped and controlled remotely at no additional charge. Up to seven units can be connected to achieve greater voltage and current output.

The Chroma 62000P offers a constant power operating envelope and precise voltage and output current readback. Chroma's innovative design eliminates the need for multiple pieces of equipment to accommodate different DUT specifications. For example, electric vehicle power conversion systems demand varied voltage ranges and power ratings. Chroma USA units can simplify the process and consolidate the functionality of multiple units into one, saving space, enhancing equipment utilization, and reducing costs.

Chroma's 62000DC has the broadest range of operation for low-voltage/high-current and high-voltage/low-current devices under test. These units and others in the Chroma product list are able to provide accurate multiple-range measurements. Customers looking for efficiency, economy, and dependability know and approve the units.

Chroma's 62000D-HL offers a dual output range that can be easily switched via the front panel touchscreen or remotely through a single command. This functionality in automated test equipment setups allows for uninterrupted test sequences without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth and risk-free testing process. The bidirectional power conversion efficiency of the unit is measured as high as 94% which minimizes heat loss and recycles electrical energy back to the grid during load operation, promoting energy savings, carbon reduction, and cost efficiency.

The 62000P Series offers many unique advantages for ATE integration and testing. It sets a new standard for high-accuracy programmable DC supplies. Some advantages include a constant power operating envelope, precision readback of output current and voltage, output trigger signals, and the ability to create complex DC transient waveforms to test device behavior to spikes, drops, and other voltage deviations. Designed for automated testing of DC-DC converters and similar products, the 62000P sets a new standard for high-accuracy programmable DC supplies.

Chroma's 62450D-2000HL represents a monumental advancement in DC power supply technology, offering unmatched versatility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This next-generation power supply is poised to meet the evolving needs of various industries, from electric vehicles to renewable energy systems.

About the Company:

Chroma USA is an industry leader in innovative test systems and laboratory benchtop requirements. The company is known for its top quality, accuracy, durability, and affordability. Chroma USA also offers services such as calibration and access to other informational resources.