Torque, Efficiency, Silence: Inside The Tech That Makes PREETO A Standout In Mid-Drive Motors

MENAFN - GetNews) The e-MTB market is consistently developing, pushed by riders demands and expectations for more controllable power, more efficiency for longer range, and less noise for quieter rides. The difference comes from what's under the hood - or in the case, between the cranks.

PREETO, a mid-drive motor system developed by a Chinese automotive-grade drive systems manufacture, ZHAOWEI. With over two decades of experience in high-precision motion control for the automotive sector, PREETO brings a uniquely robust, automotive-grade perspective to e-bike powertrains.

Let the gears do the talk. The three foundational technologies powering PREETO motors - high torque output, energy-efficient architecture, and ultra-low operating noise - directly address some of the most persistent pain points in the e-MTB world.







Torque That Tames the Mountain

Let's talk numbers. The PREETO P90 churns out up to 90Nm of torque, while the flagship P110 delivers a staggering 110Nm, putting both models squarely in the high-performance e-MTB league.

Why does that matter? Because torque equals traction - and when riders are halfway up a loose, technical climb with roots and rocks trying to throw them off-line, that extra punch can be the difference between clearing the section or dabbing out.

Despite their power, these motors maintain impressive weight control: 2.65kg for the P90, 2.75kg for the P110. That translates to a lower center of gravity and better handling on descents - a win-win for aggressive trail riders and all-day explorers alike.

Efficiency That Goes the Distance

PREETO motors aren't just powerful-they're smart with power, too. At the heart of their design is an integrated stator-core architecture paired with high-density winding and high-grade permanent magnets, pushing motor efficiency beyond 93%.

This level of performance means riders can squeeze more range from the same battery, climb longer without overheating, and trust their powertrain to remain consistent even under sustained load. Hauling gear or grinding up a fire road, PREETO keeps delivering.

Inside the black box, precision-machined gears and custom tooth profiles optimize energy transfer while keeping internal friction to a minimum. Peak power output tops out at 750W, ensuring the motor remains compliant in most regions while still delivering real-world performance that feels anything but limited.

Quiet by Design, Not Just by Chance

Few things break the rhythm of a great ride like an annoying motor whine. PREETO addresses this head-on with a meticulous focus on NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) optimization-a legacy of their automotive roots.

By combining advanced gear shaping, damping polymers, and multi-stage acoustic testing using B&K PULSE noise analysis, PREETO has driven operating sound levels below 55dB.

The result? A more immersive ride where trail noise, wind, and nature - rather than the drivetrain - take center stage.

Built to Endure. Engineered for Adventure.

Both PREETO motors are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance - think submerged for 30 minutes at 1 meter deep with zero failure. That, paired with a five-year design life and verified by 5,000-hour bench testing and 10,000 km of real-world road trials, shows that these motors are not just high-performance - they're built to last.







Thermal management? Covered. Intelligent heat dissipation keeps critical components within their ideal temperature range, even on long climbs in the summer heat.

PREETO isn't just another motor brand riding the e-MTB wave. It's a performance-driven, durability-obsessed, noise-conscious engineering effort built on decades of automotive-grade manufacturing. And that's exactly what today's riders need: more torque to conquer, more efficiency to explore, and less noise to interrupt the moment.

Whether pushing limits on technical singletrack or just enjoying the climb a little more, PREETO makes sure the motor disappears into the ride - and the rider takes center stage.